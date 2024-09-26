Open Menu

Institutions Must Reflect Teachings Of Prophet's (SAWW) Life: Prof Dr. Shamsul Haq

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Renowned Islamic scholar, Prof. Dr. Shamsul Haq, emphasized the need to make the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) the focal point not only of the individual but also of the collective lives, with institutions embodying the teachings of the Prophet (SAWW).

He delivered a special lecture on the topic of Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) at Peshawar Medical College (PMC), said a press release on Thursday here.

Dr. Shamsul Haq stated that the foremost feature of the Prophet's (SAWW) life was His impeccable character. He (SAWW) presented a supreme example of good morals and righteous action. Haq added that the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW), through knowledge, practice, and sacrifice, formed a pious society that freed the people from the bondage of other humans, granting them dignity and honor.

He further remarked that Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) was a revolutionary leader who transformed an entire society in just 23 years and established a strong Islamic government. He (SAWW) is the "Mercy to all the worlds" and the "Seal of the Prophets."

By teaching the balance between worldly life and religious duties, as well as rights and responsibilities, He (SAWW) transformed the world.

The President of the Society for Literature and Arts, Ayatullah Khan, served as the stage secretary, while Ehsanullah Baland recited the Holy Quran and Hamza Farooq presented a Naat. Students and faculty members attended the lecture.

APP/vak

