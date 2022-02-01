UrduPoint.com

Institutions Of Special Education Being Improved: SACM

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Institutions of special education being improved: SACM

Special Assistant to CM Sindh (SACM) on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon said that we were trying to improve standard of institutions of special education and in this regard the role of teaching staff is very vital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh (SACM) on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon said that we were trying to improve standard of institutions of special education and in this regard the role of teaching staff is very vital.

This he said while paying a surprise visit to Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre Orangi Town here on Tuesday.

On this occasion Director General Ghulam Nabi Nizamani was also with him. During his surprise visit, SACM Sadiq Ali Memon found that most of the teachers were absent. SACM directed the Principal to take necessary action against absent teachers.

He added, ' It is a prime duty of the teachers to remain present and teach their respective students with dedication and enable them to play a positive role in the society'.

SACM on DEPD Sadiq Ali Memon also visited the classrooms and mingled with the students and asked them several questions of interest.

He said"Students are our future and we must strive hard to give them a bright future and good education and skills."SACM Sadiq Ali Memon said that these students with disabilities were not less than anyone in abilities. There was a dire need to provide them a better environment to grow.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Visit Orangi Government

Recent Stories

Malawi President Calls for Int'l Help to Overcome ..

Malawi President Calls for Int'l Help to Overcome Consequences of Deadly Storm - ..

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launch as Bre ..

UN Chief Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launch as Breach of Moratorium, UNSC Resolu ..

1 minute ago
 16 new dengue cases reported

16 new dengue cases reported

1 minute ago
 Court adjourns references against Khaqan Abbasi, A ..

Court adjourns references against Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 University of California Cancels Classes After Ex- ..

University of California Cancels Classes After Ex-Lecturer Threatens Mass Shooti ..

5 minutes ago
 Court seeks comments against acquittal plea of acc ..

Court seeks comments against acquittal plea of accused

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>