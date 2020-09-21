Institutions play crucial role in grooming students: Mahmoodur Rasheed

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said on Monday that students' training and grooming was crucial for social development and educational institutions played a vital role in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said on Monday that students' training and grooming was crucial for social development and educational institutions played a vital role in this regard.

He was addressing a ceremony after inaugurating a new branch of the Unique Group of Institutions in Rachna Block of Allama Iqbal Town here.

He said secret of developed countries progress and development lied in good training and grooming of their students. He added Pakistan could also make progress by fulfilling academic needs of students and providing them with good training according to needs of the modern age.

The minister praised the Unique Group of Institutions for not only fulfilling academic needs of students but also grooming their personalities.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said that unique schools and colleges not only provided the best academic education but also made special arrangements for training and grooming of students.

A number of co-curricular and extracurricular activities were made available to students during the academic year for their social grooming and ultimately formation of a good society in Pakistan, he added.

Unique Group Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui also spoke on the occasion.

A large number of faculty members, students, parents and the staff attended the ceremony.