Institutions Praised For Transparent, Peaceful Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Institutions praised for transparent, peaceful elections

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Divisional Election Commissioner Sargodha division Amir Ashfaq Qureshi on Sunday said that like other parts of the country the general elections for five seats of the National Assembly and ten for the Punjab Assembly were held in a transparent way.

Talking to APP, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fulfilled its responsibilities completely and succeeded in holding peaceful elections in Sargodha district. "No untoward incident occurred during the polling and counting process," he added.

He said that reason of delay in disclosing the results was the suspension of the internet in Sargodha. He appreciated all departments including police, media and law enforcement agencies who played their key role in conducting peaceful and transparent elections.

