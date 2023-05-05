Institutions should perform role within constitutional limits: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif says double standard is not good for any society in the world.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says legislation is right of the Parliament and all the institutions should perform their role within the limits determined by the constitution.

Talking to media in London, he said the coalition government is trying its best to tackle the challenges and Pakistan would come out of the difficulties.

The Prime Minister said everyone will have to play his role for the supremacy of the constitution and everybody has to respect law and constitution.

He said the previous government victimized the opposition and put its leaders in jail in fabricated cases and they had no place to seek justice.

Shehbaz Sharif said due to better government policies, record production of wheat has been achieved this year.