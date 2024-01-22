Open Menu

Institutions Taking Measures On Threat Alert, Elections To Be Held On Time, Says Solangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Monday that security alerts were issued on threats to people's lives and relevant institutions were taking measures for public safety.

Talking to media here, the minister said in the past general elections were successfully conducted despite security issues in the country and there was no problem in conducting the upcoming general elections.

The minister, citing the examples of the 2008 and 2013 elections, remarked that despite serious security problems these elections were held in the country.

He urged the people to have faith in the capabilities of the security agencies and assured the general elections would be held on February 8.

