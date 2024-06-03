Open Menu

Instructions For Preparation Of Monthly Report On Cattle Vaccination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Instructions for preparation of monthly report on cattle vaccination

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Livestock Fisheries and Human Settlement Syed Najmi Alam Monday presided over an important meeting on livestock vaccination, in which the relevant authorities discussed animal vaccination across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Livestock Fisheries and Human Settlement Syed Najmi Alam Monday presided over an important meeting on livestock vaccination, in which the relevant authorities discussed animal vaccination across the province.

The meeting took a detailed briefing about locally produced vaccines and vaccines required from abroad.

Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr.

Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Director General of Sindh Institute of Animal Health Dr. Nazir Hussain Kalhoro, Director General Livestock Sindh and Director Animal Husbandry Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto, Madan Lal of CVDL and P.D Vaccinations attended the meeting.

Advisor Syed Najmi Alam said that we had to emphasize on vaccination more than treatment and no negligence on this issue would be tolerated.

He directed to expedite vaccination process and fully monitored it and asked the concerned officers to submit a report every month.

Sindh Chief Minister Jatoi From P

