Instructions issued to improve PHP performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal has issued necessary instructions to Punjab Highway Patrol police Faisalabad region to improve PHP performance.

Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said here on Thursday that all District DSPs and In-charge PHP posts were directed to conduct surprise checking of mobile teams during geo-patrolling. These officers would also be bound to inspect turnout of PHP Jawans, their weapons, cleanliness, availability of first aid boxes, reflecting cons, briefing and debriefing registers and display of proclaimed offenders.

These officers would also visit PHP posts surprisingly and check attendance of the officials and their discipline, he added. The SSP Patrolling also directed all Post In-charges and Muharrars to keep security of their respectively posts at high alert by ensuring commencement of duties in-time.

In this connection, attendance of the officials and their patrolling could also be checked through trackers. All PHP Jawans were also directed to cooperate with the citizens at Reporting Centers in addition to providing them necessary help in case of trouble while traveling on roads. Post In-charges and Muharrars were also directed to ensure availability of potable drinking water especially for general public at all posts.

The In-charges were also made bound to ensure proper patrolling, availability of necessary weapons in the patrolling vans and smooth flow of vehicular traffic in their respective beat areas besides keeping vigil eye on black spots.

The duty guards of the PHP posts should wear bullet proof jackets during duty, otherwise, strict action would be taken against the negligent, lethargic and delinquent officials, he added.