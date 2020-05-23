UrduPoint.com
Instructions To Continue Raids Against Hoarders

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 03:14 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts to continue the sequence of raids against the hoarders and shifting the stored wheat at procurement centers despite Eid holidays.

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ):Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts to continue the sequence of raids against the hoarders and shifting the stored wheat at procurement centers despite Eid holidays.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has expressed the views while addressing a review meeting at Conference Hall regarding the wheat procurement drive and directed for inspecting all goodowns, Kinno Factories and other places in their respective districts adding that process of wheat procurement will be continued till to achieve the target.

The meeting was attended by all the four deputy commissioners including DC Mianwali Omar her Chattah, DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer, DC Khusgab Musarrat, DC Bhakhar Sued Mosa Raza, ADCRs, director agriculture Faiz Ahamd Kundi, DD Food Arshed Wattoo.

Te meeting was told that 1,98,258 metric ton wheat out of the total target 3,27,808 metric ton target has been purchased that was 60.48% of the target adding that 70% wheat has been procured in Mianwali, 61.44% in Sargodha, 65.02% in Bhakhar while 51.05 % wheat has been procured in Khushab district.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed for making sure the continuation of wheat procurement drive during Eid holidays and instructed to make alternative arrangements for payments to the farmers in Bank Holidays.

