Instructors' training workshop launched in AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Under the spirit to enhance the teaching capacity of technical teachers of different disciplines across the region, an Instructor Training Workshop (CBT&A Teaching Methodology) was launched at Government College of Technology New City Mirpur here on Saturday, it was officially said.

"The initiative reflects the commitment of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (AJKTEVTA) to enhance the teaching capacity of technical teachers across the liberated territory of AJK," authoritative sources told APP here on Sunday.

Principal/District Coordinator Engineer Waqas Aziz will supervise the project, the sources said.

In addition to AJK TEVTA, teachers from Social Welfare, Women Development, Muslim Hands Mirpur, and private institutions participated in this training. It will continue for six days.

Raja Naveed Dawood (Senior Instructor/Chief Master Trainer CBT&A) participated in the inaugural training session as a resource person, the sources said.

