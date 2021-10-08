ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Friday took exception to insufficient action against the corruption being committed in the OPHRD ministry's sub-ordinate departments.

The committee, met here with Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din in the chair, was reviewing the compliance status of the recommendations made by the body in its previous meeting for prevention of corruption in different sub-ordinate department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD).

The body directed to the relevant officers to submit a comprehensive reply to the next meeting in that regard.

Briefing on the issue of welfare of mineworkers, the Federal Secretary for OPHRD ministry said the directions of the standing committee were being followed in that regard.

He said Employees' Old Age Benefits Institute (EOBI) and provincials' governments were requested to devise a policy to register the mineworkers on the basis of quantity of production as well as initiate a proper legislation for their betterment.

The secretary said the ministry had already submitted a draft policy regarding registration of the mines and mineworkers on tonnage/production basis in compliance with the recommendations of the Standing Committee.

The committee seemed unsatisfied with the briefing and directed the ministry to come up with complete details in the next meeting.

The forum also decided that the next meeting would be held at Quetta in November.

Regarding the issue of Guli Rozi, wife of Ghulam Durrani, who stuck in China since 2016, an official of Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the committee that the Chinese authorities were contacted in that regard.

They informed that Guli Rozi did not want to come back Pakistan and decided to settle there on her own will, he added.

He said the concerned department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs would approach Ms. Rozi and further details would be submitted in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by multiple Members of National Assembly (MNAs) including Shahid Ahmad, Sajid Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhary, Atta Ullah, Sobia Kamal Khan, Tashfeen Safdar, Syed Javed Hasnain, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto and Muhammad Jamal Ud Din.

The senior officers from ministries of OPHRD, Finance and Foreign Affairs, and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment and Workers Welfare Fund also attended the meeting.