Insufficient shelter homes create misery for venerable women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A Human Rights Activist Nasreen Azhar here on Monday urged that Federal Government should build more shelter homes as only three shelters homes for distressed women in federal capital since the last many years are insufficient to cater the needs of the women who escape violence.

Talking to APP, she expressed that each shelter homes consists of 50 beds which were insufficient for the requirement of homeless women.

The women were compelled to move to far-flung areas and other provinces due to lack facility of Shelter homes and the government should take immediate step to provide shelter home, she further demanded.

When contacted to an official of Ministry of Human Rights, he added that the leading government is committed to provide shelter homes for deserving women and in Federal Captial, they were trying to provide more shelter homes, further he added.