UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Insufficient Sleep Harms Children's Mental Health: Study

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Insufficient sleep harms children's mental health: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Inadequate nighttime sleep alters several aspects of children's emotional health, warn researchers.

For the study, published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, the research team studied 53 children ages 7-11 over more than a week. The children completed an in-lab emotional assessment twice, once after a night of healthy sleep and again after two nights where their sleep was restricted by several aspects of children's emotional health.

"After sleep restriction, we observed changes in the way children experience, regulate and express their emotions," said study lead author Candice Alfano, Professor at the University of Houston in the US.

The multi-method assessment had children view a range of pictures and movie clips eliciting both positive and negative emotions while the researchers recorded how children responded on multiple levels, Medical Daily reported .

"Study based on subjective reports of emotion are critically important, but they don't tell us much about the specific mechanisms through which insufficient sleep elevates children's psychiatric risk," Alfano said.

The research team highlights the implications of the findings for understanding how poor sleep might "spill over" into children's everyday social and emotional lives.

The experience and expression of positive emotions are essential for children's friendships, healthy social interactions and effective coping. "Our findings might explain why children who sleep less on average have more peer-related problems," the study authors said.

Another important finding from the study is that the impact of sleep loss on emotion was not uniform across all children. Specifically, children with greater pre-existing anxiety symptoms showed the most dramatic alterations in emotional responding after sleep restriction."These results emphasise a potential need to assess and prioritise healthy sleep habits in emotionally vulnerable children," the study researchers noted.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Poor Lead Houston All From

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

34 minutes ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

1 hour ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

1 hour ago

AJK Prime Minister directs concerned departments f ..

9 minutes ago

AJK government to built monument of Madar-e-Millat ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.