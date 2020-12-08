UrduPoint.com
Insurance Cheques Distributed Among Widows Of Sanitary Workers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Insurance cheques distributed among widows of sanitary workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Insurance cheques were distributed among the widows of sanitary workers who lost their life in traffic accidents in 2020.

The cheques were distributed including 5 lac life insurance checks to Ziyafaat Mehmood's widow and 5 lac life insurance cheque to Muhammad Nadeem's widow.

Managing Director, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarrar said, "We fulfill our promises in securing the rights of our employees and provide their families with financial assistance because they work day and night to serve the masses."

