Insurance firm pays Rs 0.9m to widow on Ombudsman’s order

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Postal Life Insurance Company on Saturday paid Rs.900,000 to a widow and her daughter on the directives of the Federal Ombudsman.

According to a spokesperson,Maqsooda Begum and her daughter Bushra Hina had lodged a complaint with the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Multan,stating that they had filed a life insurance claim in 2021 after the death of Aamir Sohail.Despite approval,the company had withheld payment for four years,citing non-availability of funds.

Following investigation,Assistant Director(AD) Federal Ombudsman Multan,Hassan Ghulam Muhammad held the company responsible for delaying the death claim despite approval.

He directed Postal Life Insurance’s General Manager,Yaqoob Khokhar to release the payment on priority.

Acting on the order,the company handed over cheques worth amounting Rs.900,000 to the claimants at the Ombudsman’s office.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and Hassan Ghulam Muhammad for ensuring justice.