Insurance Ombudsman advocates transparency, calls for public awareness in Multan visit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Federal Insurance Ombudsman Regional Office Multan's Adviser, Saleem Raza Asif, has dismissed the misconception that insurance is akin to investment or a lottery.

He emphasized that public awareness efforts are underway to minimize issues related to insurance policies. He stated that insurance-related complaints are resolved within 60 days, and companies are obligated to operate transparently.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event was attended by Chamber President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh, Vice President Azhar Baloch, Executive Committee members Majeedullah Khan, Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui, Khawaja Muhammad Arshad, Zafar Hussain, Secretary Muhammad Shafiq, and others.

Saleem Raza Asif highlighted the crucial role of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman in bridging the gap between insurance companies and policyholders, ensuring consumer rights are protected. He stated the ombudsman provides a swift and free grievance resolution mechanism, maintaining public trust in the insurance industry.

He pointed out the global expansion of the insurance sector, citing examples such as musicians insuring their fingers and footballers insuring their legs in Europe. However, Pakistan’s insurance industry contributes only 1% to GDP, compared to 20% in Hong Kong, 12.5% in the UK, 12% in the US, 4.2% in India, 4% in China, and 10% in Canada.

He urged the public to seek guidance before purchasing policies and avoid signing documents without proper understanding.

Regarding claim settlements, he assured that 99.9% of death claims were processed. He added that insurance policy documents, previously spanning 30–35 pages, have been significantly reduced and now include references to the Federal Insurance Ombudsman.

Moreover, insurance documents must be clearly written in both urdu and English for easy comprehension.

Multan Chamber of Commerce President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh stressed the importance of insurance in both business and personal life. He noted growing corporate sector interest in health insurance for employees. He recommended launching awareness campaigns via social media, television, and newspapers, particularly in rural areas, to educate less-informed communities in simple language.

He called for strengthening the insurance helpline, ensuring swift complaint resolution, and introducing a structured monitoring system to oversee insurance companies’ performance. He suggested making complaint resolution reasons publicly available to enhance trust in the system.

Mian Bakhtawar also proposed expanding regional ombudsman offices, particularly in remote areas, and establishing mobile complaint centers to facilitate public access. He urged the government to introduce legislative reforms for consumer protection, reduce the 60-day complaint resolution period, and implement a fast-track system for complex cases.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need for transparent insurance agreements and strict enforcement of contractual terms. He criticized the complexities involved in fire or accident insurance claim surveys, which often delay settlements. He advocated for policy changes ensuring claim settlements occur first, followed by payment disbursements.

Mian Bakhtawar warned that life and health insurance policies were often sold with exaggerated benefits, but deductions at the time of claims leave policyholders with minimal relief. He called for a nationwide insurance awareness campaign and the establishment of a dedicated portal to facilitate quick resolution of policyholder grievances.