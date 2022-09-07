UrduPoint.com

Insurance Ombudsman Establishes 'Flood Emergency Response Unit Cell' To Compensate Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr. Khawar Jameel on Wednesday imposed a state of emergency in his department given the flood disaster across the country.

According to the press release, the decision to impose emergency was taken, at a high level meeting chaired at the head office of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman here at the metropolis, to make the solutions possible in which the insurance claims regarding the loss of life, livestock, crops, and property of the flood-affected Pakistanis can be paid to the victims as soon as possible While announcing the establishment of the FIO Flood Emergency Response Unit, Dr. Khawar Jameel nominated Director General FIO Mobashir Naeem Siddiqui as head of this cell.

Director General FIO Mobashir Naeem Siddiqui also directed to take the heads of all insurance companies on board to transfer the amount to the people immediately.

Details are being shared on FIO's online portal, newspapers, tv channels, etc. Through social media, it is being made possible for the public to issue guidelines for accessing the Federal Insurance Ombudsman Helpline # 1082 website www.fio.gov.pk and email address info@fio.gov.pk.

Complaints about obstacles faced in receipt of insurance claims can also be registered in the office of the ombudsman, he press release added.

