UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int Civil Aviation Day Held At Bacha Khan International Airport

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:19 PM

Int Civil Aviation day held at Bacha Khan International Airport

A ceremony was held at Bacha Khan International Airport to mark International Civil Aviation Day here on Monday

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::A ceremony was held at Bacha Khan International Airport to mark International Civil Aviation Day here on Monday.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani was the chief guest in the ceremony where a cake was cut to mark the day which reminded people about the importance of international civil aviation in modern society.

Officials of civil aviation besides officials of other relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the KP Assembly speaker felicitated the civil aviation and airport team on the auspicious occasion and added that the air system of the country was dependent on performance of the civil aviation.

He said that Pakistan civil aviation had professional personnel who were contributing excellent services towards nation development.

He said that once PIA had high prestige among comity of nations but the past rulers neglected it and as a result it started incurring colossal financial losses.

He said that the incumbent government was striving to put the national flag carrier back on track in line with modern day requirements to restore its lost prestige.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government PIA Airport

Recent Stories

OPPO about to Launch F17 in Two Vibrant Colours Se ..

16 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan elected as honorary president of WSF ..

24 minutes ago

RDA encourages citizens to grow organically rich v ..

2 minutes ago

3,795 new coronavirus cases reported; 37 deaths in ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco teams conducts raids in Bannu circle

2 minutes ago

AVLC arrests nine motorcycle thieves, recovers fiv ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.