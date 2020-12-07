Int Civil Aviation day held at Bacha Khan International Airport

A ceremony was held at Bacha Khan International Airport to mark International Civil Aviation Day here on Monday

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::A ceremony was held at Bacha Khan International Airport to mark International Civil Aviation Day here on Monday.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani was the chief guest in the ceremony where a cake was cut to mark the day which reminded people about the importance of international civil aviation in modern society.

Officials of civil aviation besides officials of other relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the KP Assembly speaker felicitated the civil aviation and airport team on the auspicious occasion and added that the air system of the country was dependent on performance of the civil aviation.

He said that Pakistan civil aviation had professional personnel who were contributing excellent services towards nation development.

He said that once PIA had high prestige among comity of nations but the past rulers neglected it and as a result it started incurring colossal financial losses.

He said that the incumbent government was striving to put the national flag carrier back on track in line with modern day requirements to restore its lost prestige.