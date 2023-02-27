Int Civil Defence Day to observe in Sukkur on Wednesday

International Civil Defence Day is to be observed in Sukkur under the auspices of the Civil Defence Department on March 1st (Wednesday) and a rally will be taken out in the city to create awareness among citizens regarding the importance of civil defence during peace and emergency

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :International Civil Defence Day is to be observed in Sukkur under the auspices of the Civil Defence Department on March 1st (Wednesday) and a rally will be taken out in the city to create awareness among citizens regarding the importance of civil defence during peace and emergency.

A seminar has been also planned in which Deputy Controller Civil Defence Sukkur M.A Buriro and Deputy Chief Warden Agha Jabbar and others will acknowledge the volunteers and officials for their valuable services.