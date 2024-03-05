Int Conference On ‘Recent Advances In Comp Science, IT’ Commenced At UE
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A two-day International Conference on ‘Recent Advances in Computer Science and Information Technology’ started at the main Campus Township of University of Education, here on Tuesday.
Leading IT experts from 10 countries including USA, Japan, Malaysia and Nigeria were participating in the conference. Around 120 research papers would be presented by national and international researchers during the conference.
Punjab University of Technology Rasul, Mandi Bahauddin, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-e-Azam was the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony while Director Division of Science and Technology Prof. Dr. Abrar Hussain presided over the function.
During his speech at the opening ceremony, Prof. Dr. Rauf-e-Azam emphasized that the cornerstone of the modern age was undeniably computer science and information technology. Highlighting its transformative impact, he stated that developed nations attribute their progress to this sector. Urging Pakistan to leverage the rapid global development in information technology, he suggested that focusing on computer science, data science, and artificial intelligence could address the country's financial challenges.
Dr. Rauf-i-Azam stressed the importance of updating the curriculum to meet the demands of contemporary education and training in these fields. The University’s IT Department with its limited resources was advancing rapidly towards successes and University of Education, Lahore has once again proved its distinction by organizing an international conference on this most important topic.
“I strongly believe that this conference will be very useful for our universities and researchers as we share the latest developments and innovations in the field of information technology with international experts” he said.
The chief guest congratulated the University of Education for organizing such a useful conference.
Addressing the conference, the Director Division of Science and Technology Prof. Dr. Abrar Hussain said that computer science and information technology have changed the way of thinking of people on the one hand and on the other hand, people have also been blessed with economic development. He said that the world was changing rapidly, there was a time, which was called mechanical or electrical era but now we have entered the digital era, which has revolutionized the entire world.
The conference covered many important topics like artificial intelligence, bio-informatics, computer vision data science, information security and image processing. The purpose of organizing this international conference was to provide a platform to the scholars, where they can share their ideas with the researchers of other countries and then in the light of these experiences, Pakistan can be taken forward.
Prof. Dr. Ikram Ullah, Suhail Ashfaq Butt, Dr. Hanan bin Liaqat, Dr. Ullah Ditta, various academic and social personalities and a large number of students were present.
Recent Stories
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP utilizes social media platforms for public awareness about schemes7 minutes ago
-
Snowfall causes closure of roads in Kurram7 minutes ago
-
PPP delegation calls on PM; assures support to govt for economic stability7 minutes ago
-
25 profiteers held, Rs. 5 lac fine imposed17 minutes ago
-
Implementation on CM's governance initiatives in full swing17 minutes ago
-
Putin congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM17 minutes ago
-
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 327 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness operation held in Tandlianwala27 minutes ago
-
Dialogue mulls over co-creating solutions for promoting youth-led waste recycling in cities47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers opportunities for investment in diverse fields: Faisal Tirmizi1 hour ago
-
Capital administration successfully achieves target to identify, enroll out of school Children: DG P ..1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of veteran actor Qavi Khan observed1 hour ago