Int conference on ‘Recent Advances in Comp Science, IT’ commenced at UE

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A two-day International Conference on ‘Recent Advances in Computer Science and Information Technology’ started at the main Campus Township of University of Education, here on Tuesday.

Leading IT experts from 10 countries including USA, Japan, Malaysia and Nigeria were participating in the conference. Around 120 research papers would be presented by national and international researchers during the conference.

Punjab University of Technology Rasul, Mandi Bahauddin, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-e-Azam was the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony while Director Division of Science and Technology Prof. Dr. Abrar Hussain presided over the function.

During his speech at the opening ceremony, Prof. Dr. Rauf-e-Azam emphasized that the cornerstone of the modern age was undeniably computer science and information technology. Highlighting its transformative impact, he stated that developed nations attribute their progress to this sector. Urging Pakistan to leverage the rapid global development in information technology, he suggested that focusing on computer science, data science, and artificial intelligence could address the country's financial challenges.

Dr. Rauf-i-Azam stressed the importance of updating the curriculum to meet the demands of contemporary education and training in these fields. The University’s IT Department with its limited resources was advancing rapidly towards successes and University of Education, Lahore has once again proved its distinction by organizing an international conference on this most important topic.

“I strongly believe that this conference will be very useful for our universities and researchers as we share the latest developments and innovations in the field of information technology with international experts” he said.

The chief guest congratulated the University of Education for organizing such a useful conference.

Addressing the conference, the Director Division of Science and Technology Prof. Dr. Abrar Hussain said that computer science and information technology have changed the way of thinking of people on the one hand and on the other hand, people have also been blessed with economic development. He said that the world was changing rapidly, there was a time, which was called mechanical or electrical era but now we have entered the digital era, which has revolutionized the entire world.

The conference covered many important topics like artificial intelligence, bio-informatics, computer vision data science, information security and image processing. The purpose of organizing this international conference was to provide a platform to the scholars, where they can share their ideas with the researchers of other countries and then in the light of these experiences, Pakistan can be taken forward.

Prof. Dr. Ikram Ullah, Suhail Ashfaq Butt, Dr. Hanan bin Liaqat, Dr. Ullah Ditta, various academic and social personalities and a large number of students were present.