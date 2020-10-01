UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In't Day For Older Persons Observed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:51 PM

In't Day for Older persons observed

The international day of older persons observed on Thursday across the country including Shikaprur and Jaccababd

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The international day of older persons observed on Thursday across the country including Shikaprur and Jaccababd.

In this connection, Older People Associations (OPAs) formed by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in the region, with collaboration of Sicial Welfare department took out rallies and urged the Sindh government to implement the Senior Citizen Welfare Bill, adding that after the implementation of bill, positive changes would come in lives of senior citizens.

The speakers of the rally held in Shikarpur said that while both older men and women were facing age discrimination, older women face the cumulative effects of gender discrimination throughout their lives, including less access to health and education.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Shikarpur Women Government

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

9 minutes ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

39 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

54 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Stress Foreign Fighters Cannot B ..

27 seconds ago

Hyderabad Board to observe holiday on Urs of Shah ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.