SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The international day of older persons observed on Thursday across the country including Shikaprur and Jaccababd.

In this connection, Older People Associations (OPAs) formed by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in the region, with collaboration of Sicial Welfare department took out rallies and urged the Sindh government to implement the Senior Citizen Welfare Bill, adding that after the implementation of bill, positive changes would come in lives of senior citizens.

The speakers of the rally held in Shikarpur said that while both older men and women were facing age discrimination, older women face the cumulative effects of gender discrimination throughout their lives, including less access to health and education.