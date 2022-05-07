UrduPoint.com

Int' Day Of Families To Be Marked On May 15 Across Northern Sindh

International Day of Families will be marked across the Sindh including Sukkur on May 15th

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :International Day of Families will be marked across the Sindh including Sukkur on May 15th.

The day marks the importance of families as the essential unit of society, renewing the pledge to promote work-family balance for the benefit of families and society at large.

This day provides a chance to government, organizations and individuals to encourage knowledge of the troubles, strengths and issues relating to families.

A wide range of events including workshops, seminars and public gatherings at local levelswill hold to raise awareness about the importance of family structures and units.

