Int' day of Forest observed

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The International Day of Forests was observed in Muzaffargarh like across the country to raise awareness about preserving all types of trees to benefit the current and future generations.

The Government Post Graduate organised an auspicious ceremony in connection with the Day with resolve to keep on putting maximum input in billion tree tsunami project being initiated under PM's vision across the district.

District Forest Officer Ejaz Ahmad said on the occasion that the district was enriched with wide range of forests.

He said the Day was observed under UN's declaration in the world. It's aimed to inculcate awareness about importance of forests, particularly when global warming was increasing day by day.

Global warming is on the rise and its effects can be countered by forest and biological methods, he remarked.