Int Literacy Day observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Walks, Seminars and other events were held in different towns of Sukkur division on Wednesday in connection with International Literacy Day.

In Sukkur, a number of students and teachers of Y2K school took part in a walk from the Y2K School to APP office Sukkur.

The participants were carrying placards inscribed with slogans about the importance of literacy.

They vowed to join in a struggle for the promotion of education in the country.

Principak, Ms Farmeena Khaskheli shed light on the importance of literacy and observed that teachers, local administration, students and their parents all were responsible for a decline in the standard of education in Sindh.

Many students expressed their views on the current state of education.

In Khairpur, Several walks and demonstrations were held in city and other parts of the district to mark the day. Speakers stressed the need for community participation in a vigorous campaign for the promotion of education and enhancing literacy rate in the country.