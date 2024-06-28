Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak said that on the special instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, an integrated plan against dengue is being prepared in collaboration with the Islamabad administration

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak said that on the special instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, an integrated plan against dengue is being prepared in collaboration with the Islamabad administration.

It will help to improve the anti-dengue measures and actions taken for this will bring positive results.

He said that the risk of dengue has definitely decreased due to the recent warm weather, but this risk would extoll soon after approaching Moonsoon season.

He directed all relevant departments to continue the operations against dengue as per SOP. He further directed the health department to ensure the full participation of the general public in the anti-dengue activities and to make them realize that they could protect the society from the virus by keeping their surroundings clean.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting of anti-dengue activities held at his on Friday.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Chief Health Officer Dr. Ejaz and officers of other concerned departments participated in this meeting.

The commissioner directed all the DCs to visit the hospitals from time to time to ensure the provision of quality health facilities to the public.

Along with the presence of doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital, the availability of medicines and necessary tests should be ensured, he said.

He strictly instructed that there should not be any case of referring patients to private hospitals for any test or medicine that is available in the hospital. Failing to this will face severe action, he warned.

While briefing the meeting, it was informed that since January 1st, 1103 suspected dengue and one confirmed cases have been reported in Sahiwal district and 31 confirmed cases have been reported across the division.

The commissioner instructed for 100% coverage of all 609 hotspots across the Sahiwal district and across the division must be ensured. It was briefed that indoor and outdoor teams of the health department were continuously monitoring the checking process on a daily basis.

Since January 1st, 180 FIRs, 582 challans and fines of more than 08 lac 60 thousands rupees have been imposed and 162 buildings have been sealed.