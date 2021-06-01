UrduPoint.com
Integrated Developmental Strategy For Socio-economic Uplift Of AJK Population Materialized: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:30 PM

Integrated developmental strategy for socio-economic uplift of AJK Population materialized: AJK PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said on Tuesday that his government has fulfilled all its commitments made with the people and has completed projects under comprehensive developmental strategy launched for the socio-economic uplift of the people of Azad Kashmir.

Addressing public meeting after inaugurating various developmental projects in Baloch area in Poonch division on Tuesday, he said his present government has approved the law to extend financial assistance to orphans and widows to mitigate their sufferings.

The Prime Minister during his visit, also laid foundation stones of various development projects in the Poonch division.

