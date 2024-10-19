Open Menu

Integrated Efforts Urged To Combat Poverty, Climate Change Nexus

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Integrated efforts urged to combat poverty, climate change nexus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Executive Director Devcom-Pakistan Munir Ahmed on Saturday said that climate change intensifies posed a significant threat to natural resources, disproportionately affecting poor populations and contributing to a cycle of increasing poverty.

Speaking as guest speaker at the Islamabad Crescent Lions Club monthly meeting here Saturday, he said that the depletion of vital natural resources such as water, soil, and biodiversity, droughts, floods, and changing weather patterns disrupt agricultural production, which is often the Primary livelihood for impoverished communities. This resource depletion means less food, reduced income, and greater insecurity for those who rely on these resources for survival, said a press release.

Munir Ahmed said, ”Poor communities typically have limited economic diversification. When climate change negatively impacts sectors like agriculture, fishing or forestry, these populations face immediate economic challenges. Loss of income can lead to heightened poverty levels, as families struggle to meet basic needs like food, shelter, and healthcare.

Pakistan’s poverty index has climbed up in recent years mainly because of two factors, political instability and climate change.” There is no repair to the losses of the devastating floods despite international commitments, he added.

“With agricultural productivity declining due to erratic weather and resource scarcity, food prices can skyrocket, making it harder for low-income families to access nutritious food.

Food insecurity can lead to malnutrition and related health problems, further trapping families in poverty. Meanwhile, climate change has exacerbated health issues, particularly in poor communities lacking adequate healthcare access. Rising temperatures and changing ecosystems can lead to the spread of diseases, respiratory issues from pollution, and increased mental health challenges. Poor health can diminish work capacity and economic stability, perpetuating the cycle of poverty,” he said.

The ICLC founder Sibtain Raza said that poor communities often lack the resources, technology, and infrastructure needed to adapt to changing climate conditions. Without financial support or access to innovative practices, these populations are left vulnerable, unable to implement measures that could help them cope with environmental changes. ICLC is trying to develop a group of social philanthropists to use their resources to empower the poor and marginalized. Free meals shall only go to the doorsteps of the most deserving, not to everyone.

Dr. Imran Iqbal, the host of the meeting, said as climate change exacerbates poverty and resource scarcity, it can lead to social unrest and conflict over dwindling resources. This instability further hinders development efforts and can perpetuate cycles of violence and displacement. We need combined efforts to combat the effects of climate change and poverty that create a complex and worsening scenario for vulnerable populations.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Technology Poor Water Agriculture Lead From

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence bec ..

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations

54 minutes ago
 Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin I ..

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfal ..

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

1 hour ago
 TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

3 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

3 hours ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

3 hours ago
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

3 hours ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

3 hours ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

4 hours ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

4 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

4 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan