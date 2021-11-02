UrduPoint.com

Integrated Plan For Promotion Of Tourism In Scenic AJK Launched: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:11 PM

Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in scenic AJK launched: AJK PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said there was a tremendous potential of tourism in Azad Kashmir which would be utilized to increase state revenue and provide employment to the educated youth

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said there was a tremendous potential of tourism in Azad Kashmir which would be utilized to increase state revenue and provide employment to the educated youth.

He expressed these views while addressing a briefing given by the Tourism Department in on Tuesday. Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Secretary Tourism and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was taking special interest in the promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir and special projects for the promotion of tourism would be started in the state and the Development Package would revolutionize the tourism development in Azad Kashmir.

He said a comprehensive plan was underway to provide facilities to the tourists according to international standards so that positive image was projected to the world.

The AJK Prime Minister said the fundamental purpose of celebrating special week was to make Azad Kashmir clean and beautiful and also to promote tourism.

The Prime Minister said the government was striving hard for the promotion of tourism under public-private partnership, adding, the government would cooperate fully with the investors for the development in the tourism sector.

He said the government would also set up tourist spots around the rivers and lakes.

The Prime Minister said the work of Tuli Pir Lasdana Road was continued in full swing, adding, he would personally supervise progress of the project and the project would increase interest of tourists and would boost tourism industry in the area.

The connectivity of other tourist destinations would boost tourism potential in the area. He said to maintain natural environment of the area, solid waste management projects would also be included in the Kashmir development package.

Earlier, a high level meeting on higher education was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister AJK, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafar Iqbal, Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education and other concerned officials.

Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Dr Liaquat Hussain Chaudhry briefed the Prime Minister on the issues related to education.

Addressing the briefing, the Prime Minister said education was playing a vital role for the development of the society and special measures would be taken to raise the standard of education in Azad Kashmir.

He said the Kashmir development Package would also include projects for the betterment of education.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure 100 percent attendance of teachers in educational institutions.

The Prime Minister also directed to keep check and balance of private educational institutions and called for activating biometric systems in educational institutions. He urged the concerned officials to complete the buildings of educational institutions which had not been completed yet, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Education Road Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 19 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 190 for Namibians

4 minutes ago
 Fundraising by natural persons punishable by impri ..

Fundraising by natural persons punishable by imprisonment, AED300,000 maximum fi ..

11 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed presented new model in combattin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed presented new model in combatting nuclear proliferation: Kazak ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulra ..

27 minutes ago
 Leaked SMS sharpens Australia-France subs row

Leaked SMS sharpens Australia-France subs row

28 seconds ago
 US Ready to Pursue First Sanctions Against Those F ..

US Ready to Pursue First Sanctions Against Those Fueling Ethiopia Crisis - State ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.