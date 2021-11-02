Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in scenic AJK launched: AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said there was a tremendous potential of tourism in Azad Kashmir which would be utilized to increase state revenue and provide employment to the educated youth.

He expressed these views while addressing a briefing given by the Tourism Department in on Tuesday. Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Secretary Tourism and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was taking special interest in the promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir and special projects for the promotion of tourism would be started in the state and the Development Package would revolutionize the tourism development in Azad Kashmir.

He said a comprehensive plan was underway to provide facilities to the tourists according to international standards so that positive image was projected to the world.

The AJK Prime Minister said the fundamental purpose of celebrating special week was to make Azad Kashmir clean and beautiful and also to promote tourism.

The Prime Minister said the government was striving hard for the promotion of tourism under public-private partnership, adding, the government would cooperate fully with the investors for the development in the tourism sector.

He said the government would also set up tourist spots around the rivers and lakes.

The Prime Minister said the work of Tuli Pir Lasdana Road was continued in full swing, adding, he would personally supervise progress of the project and the project would increase interest of tourists and would boost tourism industry in the area.

The connectivity of other tourist destinations would boost tourism potential in the area. He said to maintain natural environment of the area, solid waste management projects would also be included in the Kashmir development package.

Earlier, a high level meeting on higher education was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister AJK, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafar Iqbal, Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education and other concerned officials.

Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Dr Liaquat Hussain Chaudhry briefed the Prime Minister on the issues related to education.

Addressing the briefing, the Prime Minister said education was playing a vital role for the development of the society and special measures would be taken to raise the standard of education in Azad Kashmir.

He said the Kashmir development Package would also include projects for the betterment of education.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure 100 percent attendance of teachers in educational institutions.

The Prime Minister also directed to keep check and balance of private educational institutions and called for activating biometric systems in educational institutions. He urged the concerned officials to complete the buildings of educational institutions which had not been completed yet, he added.