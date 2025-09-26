Integrated Plan Inked To Facilitate Talented AJK Jaraal Rajput Students
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Sep, 2025) Hafiz Mohammad Maqsood Jarral, President of the Jarlal Rajput Mirpur, has said that the organization will be made a welfare organization in the true sense since an integrated plan has been chalked out to facilitate the talented students with due monetary awards.
"Encouraging students who receive exceptional marks in exams and the cooperation to the deserving students who move for getting higher education stands as our first priority", he said while addressing his organizational meeting here on Friday.
Referring to women engaged to educate women with different skills, Hafiz said "our efforts to promote unity and cooperation in the tribe would continue indiscriminately. In keeping with the consensus of the organization, we promoted good tradition by cooperating with the former leadership of the organization Jarlal Rajput Mirpur.
He continued that in honor of the decision of the honorable tribe and to maintain good traditions, all the companions will also cooperate with us as well.
He added that we will welcome people of positive and constructive approach and will try to give them a better place in the organization.
He expressed these views during a special meeting of the Jaraal Rajpat Organization Mirpur. The recitation of the Holy Quran was performed by Chief Organizer Zafar Javed Jarral.
In this special meeting of the organization Jaraal Rajput Mirpur as a supplementary meeting, more officials were elected to complete the executive body, according to a press release.
Among them, Sarmad Mushtaq Jarral was elected Vice President, Mohammad Arif Jarlal Vice President, Mirza Bazaaz Jarlal, Vice President, Tariq Jani Jaraal was elected Deputy Secretary Finance and Usman Safdar Jarral, Deputy Secretary Information,.
All the participants expressed their commitment that they would play a vital role in the organizational and welfare activities of the organization, the press release asserted.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025
TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts for addressing policy inconsistencies, transparency and inclusivity in Pakistan’s draft In ..6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat visited FATA University6 minutes ago
-
Integrated plan inked to facilitate talented AJK Jaraal Rajput students6 minutes ago
-
One killed in motorbike accident in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Zahid Saleem promoted to grade 19 in agriculture, research6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks World Contraception Day 2025, with call for "Reproductive Rights for All"6 minutes ago
-
University of Gujrat celebrates World Tourism Day with zeal16 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister urges roadmap to cement Pakistan’s role as Gulf–China bridge16 minutes ago
-
UoS and University of Setif 1 Algeria sign cooperation agreement:16 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar “Online Protection of Children” hled16 minutes ago
-
GtCCI reviews trade, business growth plans26 minutes ago
-
One killed over property dispute in Khyber area26 minutes ago