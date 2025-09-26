Integrated plan inked to facilitate talented AJK Jaraal Rajput students

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Sep, 2025) Hafiz Mohammad Maqsood Jarral, President of the Jarlal Rajput Mirpur, has said that the organization will be made a welfare organization in the true sense since an integrated plan has been chalked out to facilitate the talented students with due monetary awards.

"Encouraging students who receive exceptional marks in exams and the cooperation to the deserving students who move for getting higher education stands as our first priority", he said while addressing his organizational meeting here on Friday.

Referring to women engaged to educate women with different skills, Hafiz said "our efforts to promote unity and cooperation in the tribe would continue indiscriminately. In keeping with the consensus of the organization, we promoted good tradition by cooperating with the former leadership of the organization Jarlal Rajput Mirpur.

He continued that in honor of the decision of the honorable tribe and to maintain good traditions, all the companions will also cooperate with us as well.

He added that we will welcome people of positive and constructive approach and will try to give them a better place in the organization.

He expressed these views during a special meeting of the Jaraal Rajpat Organization Mirpur. The recitation of the Holy Quran was performed by Chief Organizer Zafar Javed Jarral.

In this special meeting of the organization Jaraal Rajput Mirpur as a supplementary meeting, more officials were elected to complete the executive body, according to a press release.

Among them, Sarmad Mushtaq Jarral was elected Vice President, Mohammad Arif Jarlal Vice President, Mirza Bazaaz Jarlal, Vice President, Tariq Jani Jaraal was elected Deputy Secretary Finance and Usman Safdar Jarral, Deputy Secretary Information,.

All the participants expressed their commitment that they would play a vital role in the organizational and welfare activities of the organization, the press release asserted.

