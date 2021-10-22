UrduPoint.com

Integrated Plan To Be Devised To Utilize Rich Potential In AJK Agriculture Sector: Kafait

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:23 AM

Integrated plan to be devised to utilize rich potential in AJK agriculture sector: Kafait

Director General (DG) Federal Water Management Cell, Kafait Zaman Thursday said that since AJK has rich potential in the agriculture sector, it could be utilized with prime focus to enhance the per acre yield to meet the local needs besides for supplying the dry agrarian products for rest of the country

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) : Director General (DG) Federal Water Management Cell, Kafait Zaman Thursday said that since AJK has rich potential in the agriculture sector, it could be utilized with prime focus to enhance the per acre yield to meet the local needs besides for supplying the dry agrarian products for rest of the country.

He was talking to AJK Secretary Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation Shahid Mohiuddin Qadri during his visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Speaking on the occasion, Kafait Zaman said that the government of Pakistan was trying to utilize this potential for promoting agriculture as a model by equipping it with latest means of technology.

AJK will witness agricultural revolution by better management of water, and latest means of agriculture, he said and added that the federal government had devised integrated plan to commercialize the agriculture sector of AJK so that the agricultural production of AJK can be introduced at national and international level, he added.

AJK Secretary Agriculture, Shahid Mohiuddin Qadri said that the cooperation of the federal government for the improvement of the AJK agriculture sector is a good step. AJK was already included in the national programme regarding agriculture. Further cooperation of the federal government will definitely boost the progress in AJK's agriculture sector. Agriculture department of AJK will be benefited by the experiments of the federal government, he added.

The meeting decided that AJK will be made a model by equipping the water management and agriculture with the latest means of technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Water Agriculture Visit Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

2 hours ago
 ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

2 hours ago
 WHO Says World to Face Shortage of Healthcare Work ..

WHO Says World to Face Shortage of Healthcare Workers Amid Pandemic

3 minutes ago
 Qatar World Cup final venue 98.5 percent complete: ..

Qatar World Cup final venue 98.5 percent complete: official

3 minutes ago
 MTBC hosts Breast Cancer awareness seminar in AJK

MTBC hosts Breast Cancer awareness seminar in AJK

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.