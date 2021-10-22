Integrated plan to be devised to utilize rich potential in AJK agriculture sector: Kafait

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) : Director General (DG) Federal Water Management Cell, Kafait Zaman Thursday said that since AJK has rich potential in the agriculture sector, it could be utilized with prime focus to enhance the per acre yield to meet the local needs besides for supplying the dry agrarian products for rest of the country.

He was talking to AJK Secretary Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation Shahid Mohiuddin Qadri during his visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Speaking on the occasion, Kafait Zaman said that the government of Pakistan was trying to utilize this potential for promoting agriculture as a model by equipping it with latest means of technology.

AJK will witness agricultural revolution by better management of water, and latest means of agriculture, he said and added that the federal government had devised integrated plan to commercialize the agriculture sector of AJK so that the agricultural production of AJK can be introduced at national and international level, he added.

AJK Secretary Agriculture, Shahid Mohiuddin Qadri said that the cooperation of the federal government for the improvement of the AJK agriculture sector is a good step. AJK was already included in the national programme regarding agriculture. Further cooperation of the federal government will definitely boost the progress in AJK's agriculture sector. Agriculture department of AJK will be benefited by the experiments of the federal government, he added.

The meeting decided that AJK will be made a model by equipping the water management and agriculture with the latest means of technology.