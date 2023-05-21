Integrated programme of hepatitis soon in Punjab: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said on Sunday that the provincial government was going to start an integrated programme for hepatitis treatment under the guidance of Professor Ghiyasuddin Nabi Tayyab.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony, organised at a local hotel here in honour of Professor Nusratullah Chaudhry, who was honored with 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz'.

The minister said the government was trying its best to provide better health facilities to people.

He said it was a matter was great pleasure that robotic surgery had been successfully launched at the PKLI.

Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal told the ceremony that he had the opportunity to learn a lot from Professor Nusratullah Chaudhry. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz said it was a great honor for the medical community to receive the medal of honour for Prof Nusratullah Chaudhry.

A large number of doctors participated in the ceremony.