Integrated strategy formed to eradicate violent extremism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Chief Coordination Officer of the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Ayaz Khan on Monday said that an integrated strategy for the promotion of peace, tolerance, and solidarity among the youth, especially students, has been formed to eradicate violent extremism.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized at Kohat University of Science and Technology. Dean of Social Sciences Dr. Muhammad Naseer ud Din, Director Admin KPCVE Mr. Waqar Khan, Manager CVE Dr. Irfan faculty members, administration officials, and other participants were also among the participants.

Dr. Ayaz Khan shed light in detail on the problem of violent extremism in society, the contributing factors, and the resulting threats to peace, security, and stability. He informed about the efforts and plans of the Centre of Excellence in eradicating violent extremism.

He said there is an urgent need for understanding and mutual respect between different religious and cultural communities, as well as close cooperation and collaboration between governmental, academic, religious institutions and non-governmental organizations to create a more secure society.

Dr. Ayaz Khan said that the high tech companies have to come forward to stop the spread of extremist content through the internet and social media so that the spread of extremist content can be stopped and this effective means of fast communication has been brought to work for the promotion of positive and constructive attitudes. can go.

He emphasized that knowledge and awareness are very effective tools to prevent and eradicate violent extremism. The cooperation between them is a very encouraging step that will have positive and far-reaching results. He discussed various opportunities and possibilities for cooperation with the university authorities to work.

Earlier, Dean of Kohat University of Science and Technology, Dr. Muhammad Naseer ud din, thanked Dr. Ayaz Khan for visiting to university and assured of all possible cooperation and support in the national cause of eradicating violent extremism from society.