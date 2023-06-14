Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffic: CTO

A comprehensive, scientific, reliable and integrated traffic system is being evolved to regulate traffic in Faisalabad and in its first phase computerized parking system would be introduced in addition to removing the encroachments from the main city roads, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad Maqsood Ahmad Lone. Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here, he said that encroachments are a major hurdle in smooth flow of vehicular traffic and this ticklish problem would be resolved with the active cooperation of the business community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A comprehensive, scientific, reliable and integrated traffic system is being evolved to regulate traffic in Faisalabad and in its first phase computerized parking system would be introduced in addition to removing the encroachments from the main city roads, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad Maqsood Ahmad Lone. Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here, he said that encroachments are a major hurdle in smooth flow of vehicular traffic and this ticklish problem would be resolved with the active cooperation of the business community.

He said that the parking issues of Katchery Bazaar have been resolved while in the second phase problems of Karkhana Bazaar would be redressed. He said that after Eid, Bhawana Bazaar would be targeted and encroachments from other bazaars would also be removed in a phased manner. He said that a district working group has been constituted to streamline the traffic system and resolve its related issues on a sustained basis. About one wheeling, CTO said that 95% decrease was recorded during last Eid as the four DSPs personally made serious efforts and got certificates from the parents of the one-wheelers and those who provide them the vehicles.

About traffic jams around schools and education institutions, he said that in case of high profile schools, one car is used to drop or lift one student and this situation results in frequent traffic congestions. He said that through the chamber, schools would be requested to change school timings to avoid simultaneous influx of vehicles. He said that the schools should arrange parking inside their premises. "The pick and drop facility of students should also be within the school premises to avoid traffic jam on the main roads", he said and added that he would take up this issue and after summer vacation, people would witness a visible change.

About the use of helmets, he said that mostly people avoid the use of helmets and as a result fatal accidents are reported. He said that traffic police have launched a vigorous campaign against the motorcyclists driving without wearing a helmet and as a result four thousand persons were challaned in a single day. He said that it is the moral duty of the parents to force their children to wear helmets while driving motorcycles.

He said that the Municipal Corporation also started road marking which would help drivers to observe line and lane systems to ensure traffic discipline in the city.

He said that the car drivers should also be directed to use safety belts while driving their vehicles.

Responding to a question, he said that said that in order to regulate the movement of trucks and goods carriers, the duty of traffic staff has been enhanced from 11:PM to 12:00 Midnight. About smoke emitting vehicles, he said that a team of environment protection department has been attached with the traffic police at Abdullahpur Chowk and no such vehicles would be allowed to enter into the canal road. He said that carts were also creating traffic hurdles on this main road artery and they have been removed from this main road.

He said that people could inform traffic police on helpline 1915 to register their complaints regarding traffic jams. About Qingqi rickshaws and loaders, Maqsood Ahmad Lone said that these are not covered by the law but 'we would try to allot colour to the rickshaws for a specific road'. He said that a campaign would also be launched against the Qingqi drivers operating without driving licenses.

About E-police station in FCCI, he said that it would provide all facilities including learner driving permits, duplicates and renewal of regular and international driving licenses. He said that as the test is compulsory for the issuance of a regular driving license, a dedicated desk could be established in the traffic branch or a day (Friday or Sunday) could be fixed exclusively to entertain the FCCI members.

He said that IG Punjab has directed to issue licenses to any Pakistani hailing from any other city of the country. He said that he could send a special van to issue licenses for the workers of any factory or mill.

Earlier Dr. Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President FCCI said, "Traffic problems are an integral part of our urban society which has become a matter of concern due to the increase in the number of casualties because of road accidents." He said that a permanent and reliable system should be introduced to regulate the traffic system in Faisalabad.

Ayub Aslam Munj, Shafiq Hussain Shah, Mian Abdul Waheed, Haji Gulzar Ahmed, Malik Amin, Rana Wahab, Sohail Butt, Afzal Mughal, Hamza Khalid, Bilal Quddus, Rana Irfan and Muhammad Ajmal participated in the question answer session while Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered a vote of thanks. Later Dr. Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI shield to Maqsood Ahmad Lone CTO Faisalabad.