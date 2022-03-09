Integration of CCTV cameras to help check crimes: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that integration of Safe City cameras with other public and private institutions and housing societies will not only make the monitoring of roads and sensitive places more effective but also help control crime and manage traffic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that integration of Safe City cameras with other public and private institutions and housing societies will not only make the monitoring of roads and sensitive places more effective but also help control crime and manage traffic.

He said this while presiding over the tenth meeting of the Safe Cities Management Committee at Safe Cities Headquarters Qurban Lines, here on Wednesday.

Instructing the Lahore Police to complete the field work for integration of private cameras as soon as possible, the IGP said that provision of modern technology and technical resources required for the integration should be ensured on priority basis. He said that the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) should transfer all record of the Punjab Police to Safe Cities Data Centre at the earliest.

Chief Operating Officer Safe Cities Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a briefing on performance of project and future plans.

The meeting approved integration of Mass Transit Authority, Ring Road, DHA and private societies' cameras with Safe Cities. More than one lakh cameras would get integrated with the Safe Cities system by this project.

The Smart City Pilot Project at Lahore MM Alam Road and Liberty was also approved while the plan of Murree, Sialkot and Muridke Command and Control Centers was taken to the Executive Committee for approval.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of Nankana Sahib project and installation of cameras on entrances and exits of Lahore. Approving the formation of a committee to prepare recommendations for the service structure and regularization of police communication officers.

He appreciated the performance of Safe Cities Authority for crime prevention and set future targets. The Management Committee meeting was attended by CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev and representatives of Finance, Planning & Development, Communication and Works and Information Technology Board.