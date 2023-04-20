Integration of Constitution in curriculum, a major milestone, says Marriyum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the country had achieved a major milestone by integrating the Constitution of Pakistan in educational curriculum on the occasion of its golden jubilee.

"Integration of the Constitution in the curriculum is a historic milestone. The curriculum does not only include basic components of democracy but also highlights importance and values of the difference of opinion," the minister said while addressing at the launch of the 1973 Constitution mobile application.

In connection with the golden jubilee of the country's 1973 Constitution, the mobile application has been developed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the leadership of Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The application will act as a digital source to help raise awareness among the general public about the Constitution.

"It is imperative to explain the importance of the Constitution to the people, especially youth as this (Constitution) is a guarantor of their rights," the minister remarked.

She said it was also important to sensitize the masses about the Constitution and its importance in their life.