Integration of material science with community needs imperative: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The experts have stressed the need to expedite efforts for integration of material science in line with community needs especially to promote the environment-friendly technologies.

They were addressing an international conference on “Functional Materials and Emerging Technologies”, organized by the Department of Chemistry, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the university was making all-out efforts to bring the change through quality education, tangible research work and innovation. He said, "We have to promote environment friendly technologies to address the issues of environmental degradation."

Dr. Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Sciences, UAF said that university was committed to impart skilled-based high quality education. He highlighted department’s pivotal role in grooming students for careers in various fields, including Pakistan Atomic Energy, Defense Sciences and various industrial sectors.

He emphasized the department’s research initiatives in specialized areas such as physical, environmental and radiation chemistry and its significant contributions to the advancement of chemical sciences in alignment with the Higher Education Commission’s vision.

The conference also explored the critical role of functional materials, their applications, properties and associated challenges.

Dr. Bhatti elaborated the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence in driving innovation in the current “silicon age”.

Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba praised the efforts of the university and its dynamic youth. He emphasized the indispensable role of chemistry in scientific progress and national development.