Integration of policies crucial for economic progress: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said it was important to integrate financial, revenue and production policies for economic progress of the country.

He was talking to Professor Stefan Dercon, a British Economist who called on him here.

He said right balance in all policies was essential for promotion of business.

In the past eras, he said, the goods of Pakistan were in demand all across the world and Pakistan was considered a goods exporting country.

"We want to bring Pakistan to that position again," he remarked.

He said reforms in the economy were needed to attain this position so that the system could again move towards higher exports.

Stefan Dercon appreciated the right direction of the government policies and reforms.

He commended the tariff rationalization policies of the government while mentioning the positive trends of the foreign investors regarding Pakistan.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Power Awais Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and high level officials of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

