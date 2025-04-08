Open Menu

Integration Of Technology In Healthcare Top Priority: Shaza Fatima

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said that proving high-quality and timely medical services through modern technology is a priority for the Ministry of IT.

She made these remarks during a meeting with Federal Minister for Health Dr. Mustafa Kamal, where both ministers discussed strengthening cooperation between the Ministries of IT and Health. Their focus was on leveraging digital technologies to improve public healthcare delivery.

“The integration of health and technology will lay the foundation for Pakistan’s digital future,” Shaza Fatima said.

A central point of discussion was the implementation of the “One Patient, One ID” initiative, which aimed to create a unified digital identity system for patients across healthcare facilities in Pakistan. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of accessible and affordable healthcare for every citizen.

Shaza Fatima informed that work on this digital identification system is already in progress in Islamabad.

A pilot project at PIMS Hospital has achieved six major milestones, with nine digital service modules now fully functional and more expected to go live soon.

The ministers agreed that the collaboration between the IT and Health ministries marks a significant step towards a digital transformation in the public health sector.

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal stressed the need to provide door-to-door access to doctors and medicines, highlighting telemedicine as a critical tool to bridge healthcare gaps in remote and underserved areas.

Shaza added that the joint initiatives will help ensure affordable, transparent, and efficient healthcare delivery. “Digital health solutions will make life easier for citizens and bring meaningful improvements to our healthcare system,” she said, adding that the synergy between health and technology will accelerate Pakistan’s path to national development.

