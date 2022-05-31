UrduPoint.com

Integration Of Tobacco Control In Health, Education, Environment Policy Stressed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Integration of tobacco control in health, education, environment policy stressed

Speakers at a seminar emphasized on sustainable tobacco control in Pakistan by integrating tobacco control in health, education, environment policies and development framework that will help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets such as reducing premature deaths from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar emphasized on sustainable tobacco control in Pakistan by integrating tobacco control in health, education, environment policies and development framework that will help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets such as reducing premature deaths from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

The seminar was organized by local non-governmental organization Blue Veins in Peshawar in connection with World No-Tobacco Day (WNTD) 2022, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Chairperson Standing Committee on Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, lawmakers, policy makers, representatives of various government departments, members of civil society, journalists and academicians were in attendance.

WNTD is observed around the world every year on 31 May to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and to call for global efforts for tobacco-control.

This year, the day is marked with campaign theme around awareness raising on environmental impacts of tobacco.

The speakers and participants of the seminar called for public attention to the tobacco epidemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and stressed on raising public awareness about the environmental impact of tobacco use as well as to formulate policies for sustainable tobacco control through multi-sectoral response.

They stressed on dedicated resources with effective policy measures to control tobacco use in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to achieve positive healthcare, education, environmental and development outcomes.

Pakistan is one of the largest tobacco-consuming countries in the world. According to the Pakistan Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2015-2016, 45% of the households in Pakistan are tobacco consumers.

Almost 23.9 million adults currently use tobacco in any form in the country (Ministry of National Health Services, 2018. Along with the dangerous health outcomes, the cultivation, production, distribution, consumption, and post-consumer waste of tobacco products are having shockingly widespread environmental impacts worldwide including Pakistan.

While addressing the seminar, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Health Department MPA Rabia Basri said, "With its commitment towards accessible and equitable healthcare services and environmental protection, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prioritized tobacco control in its health policy 2018-2025. In furtherance of the policy, we are committed to promote dedicated interventions and policy actions for sustainable tobacco control in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in line with the targets of SDGs." Deputy Director Environment Protection Agency Wajid Khan said, "Tobacco doesn't just negatively impact the health of individuals, it also endangers the health of the environment. From start to finish, the tobacco life cycle is an overwhelmingly polluting and damaging process." "Tobacco control is critical for environment protection, conservation, rehabilitation and improvement. And it's our mutual responsibility, for which multi-sectoral coordination and synergized actions are required by government and non-government stakeholders." he added.

Program Coordinator of Blue Veins Sana Ahmad said, "There is greater need to raise awareness, and sensitize stakeholders at large on tobacco control and effective adoption and implementation of sustained tobacco control policies for protecting community and environment from hazardous tobacco products in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Civil Society Wajid Khan May 2018 From Government Million

Recent Stories

US, Dutch F-35 Fighters Conduct Joint Air Operatio ..

US, Dutch F-35 Fighters Conduct Joint Air Operations in Black Sea Region - NATO

27 seconds ago
 Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize ..

Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize Israel

19 minutes ago
 Motorway Police to launch a new campaign called '# ..

Motorway Police to launch a new campaign called '#NoMore'

31 seconds ago
 Vietnam reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Big tobacco's environmental impact 'devastating': ..

Big tobacco's environmental impact 'devastating': WHO

5 minutes ago
 Turkey Cancels Some NATO Drills Over Montreux Conv ..

Turkey Cancels Some NATO Drills Over Montreux Convention Provisions - Cavusoglu

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.