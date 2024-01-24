Intellectual champions democracy as bedrock for scientific advancement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Democracy is not merely about elections, but a way of life, ensuring people's rights.

These views were expressed by renowned writer and intellectual Farrukh Sohail Goindi in a thought-provoking lecture on 'Democracy and Science', hosted by the urdu Science Board (USB), here on Wednesday.

He highlighted the crucial link between democracy's stability and the advancement of scientific behavior in society, stating that a feudal system impedes such progress. He advocated for an educational system rooted in science and encouraged students to pursue positive and creative knowledge, harnessing social media for constructive purposes.

Director of Urdu Science Board Zia Ullah Khan Toru welcomed attendees, underscoring the role of science and technology in fostering positive societal change. He announced the board's upcoming initiative to introduce e-books and digital books alongside printed ones, making knowledge more accessible for Urdu readers in the modern era.

The lecture drew participation from graduate students and teachers across various educational institutions.