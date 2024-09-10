Intellectual seeks research on verses of Shah Latif’s 'Sur Kedaaro'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Eminent Scholar Professor Syed Zawar Naqvi has said that Shah Abdul Latif’s "Sur Kedaaro" described the tragedy of Karbala.

He expressed these views while delivering a lecture on "Sur Kedaaro" here in Khana Badosh writer’s café the other day.

Zawar Naqvi said that ‘Kedaaro’ was the significant Sur of Shah Latif in which the tragic Karbala incident had been narrated mentioning supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions for the sake of religion Islam.

Syed Zwar Naqvi said that there were 72 verses in Kedaaro in which Shah Bhitai has described the tragedy of Karbala, however it need more research to disseminate message Karbala amicably.

He said that the incident of Karbala was the greatest incident of the world of islam, which is an example of sacrifice, self-sacrifice, and patience as Hazrat Imam Hussain gave a total of three sermons in the battle of Karbala, which are also historical.

After the lecture, Dr. Irfana Mallah, Dr. Abdul Majeed Chandio, Shakir Aziz Seetai and Dr. Rehana Mallah asked questions during the question and answer interval.

Professor Shakir Aziz Sitai presented Sindhi Topi to Syed Zawar Naqvi while Azad Anwer Kandhro presented Ajrak and Gul Sindhi flower bouquet.

Prof. Dr. Abul Majeed Chandio, Sulaiman G. Abro, Dr. Rizwana Ansari, Dr. Shabnam, , Dr. Rehana Malah, Nazeer Qureshi, Nilofar Bhutto, Nasir Panwar, Imdad Chandio, Dr. Irfana Malah, Naveed Sandeelo, Idrees Jatoi, Lal Bakhsh. Mallah, Rafiq Isani, Rehman Shah, Azad Anwar Kandharo, Wahid Kandharo, Imad Fidai, Shakir Aziz Seetai, Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, Ghulam Mustafa Bilidi, Gul Sindhi, Azhar Mumtaz, Abbas Otho, Ghulam Haider, Ehtisham Al Hasan Arisar, Arbab Ali Chandio,Noor Hussain Chandio, Prakash Rupchand, Vyas Kanwal, Pradeep, Imtiaz Ali Vissar, Rashid Ali, Respectul Hasan Arisar, Rashid Ali, Amar sindhu, Naveed Ahmed, Irfan Chandio and others attended the literary session.