Intellectuals at PLF Kashmir stress ending of polarization for prosperity

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday inaugurated a two-day Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) Kashmir edition here at a local hotel attended by dozens of renowned artists, writers, poets, Journalists, academicians including justice retired Nasira Javed Iqbal, Noor ul Huda Shah, Hamid Mir, Saleem Safi and government officials.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori while addressing the opening session said that Pakistan arts Council Karachi President Ahmed Shah had decorated the flower squad of writers and poets in Muzaffarabad and the purpose of his arrival was to make this effort successful.

He said the intellectuals should end hatred in the society through literature and suggested that nation should move forward ignoring the mistakes and problems of 76 years. "For this, everyone has to do their job", he remarked.

He said that it was easy to criticize but one should give the solution? "It is difficult and no one pays attention to it", he added.

He said Kashmir cannot be taken from India only by words, but through practical steps suggesting a unanimous resolve by the nation to stand up for the people of Kashmir and prosperity of the country through various measures including creating harmony in the society.

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah in his welcome speech. Said that there was a polarization in the country on the basis of political ethnical and sectarian division which compelled him to organize such conferences and festival to provide a hope to live for people.

He mentioned that he started the serial from an urdu conference then realized to organize such events so that other national languages and people from different sects of the society could be bring together through literature and to better understand each other's culture and values.

He said he was trying to bridge the differences through dialogue and communication amongst the intellectuals and writers who guide the people and it was the responsibility of them to bring people together by understanding mod of the society and night.

Senior journalist and anchor Hamid Mir, while presenting the keynote paper "Relationship between Pakistan and Kashmir", said that Hafeez Jalandhri had written the national anthem of Azad Kashmir before the national anthem of Pakistan.

"This is the strongest bond between these two", he remarked saying Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a great love for Kashmir and disclosed that Islamabad was first chosen by the father of the nation before creation of Pakistan as its capital when he was returning from Kashmir.

Praising Shah he said president arts council gathered people from all four provinces and tried to strengthen the relationship between both Pakistan and Kashmiri people.

He further narrated on the basis of self-research that August 14, the Independence Day Pakistan was born from Kashmir Martyrs' Day of July 13, 1931 and said Maulana Abdul Majeed Salik wrote the song "Shaheed Ki Jo Maot Hai Qum Ki Hayat Hai" for the martyrs of July 13. Later, on the initiative of Allama Iqbal, Kashmir Day was observed on August 14 in 1928.

He further narrated that a Kashmiri journalist Syed Ghulam Ahmad Kazmi obtained a newspaper declaration of his weekly paper from Abbottabad in 1935 with the name "Pakistan" though history reveals that the name was proposed by Ch. Rehmat Ali, a Pakistan movement leader.

Further relying on his findings, he quoted the example of Qaid-e-Azam who had chosen a young guy from Kashmir and revealed that the wedding dress of Kashmiri leader K.H. Khurshid was sewn and sent from Karachi by Ms. Fatima Jinnah.

He quoted article 257 of the constitution of Pakistan and said that Pakistan had provided a constitutional guarantee to the people of Kashmir to decide their future through their free will after they get freedom from India by their right to self-determination under United Nations supervision which was another proof of unbreakable love bond between the two.