Open Menu

Intellectuals, Educationist Pay Tribute To Zeenat Abdullah Channa

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Intellectuals, educationist pay tribute to Zeenat Abdullah Channa

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Renowned writer Noor-ul-Huda Shah has said that honor killing is not Sindh’s culture,the process of reforming society and nation should start from home.

She expressed these views while addressing the commemorative ceremony to mark the 50th death anniversary of Educationist Zeenat Abdullah Channa at Besant Hall Cultural Centre the other day.

She said that this impression should be refuted that girls of Sindh are illiterate and Zeenat Channa had played a pivotal role to empower Sindh’s women as she accelerated her struggle in General Ayoub’s military era and led protest movements to highlight women’s rights.

Educationist Mehtab Akber Rashdi said that no society could run without active participation of both men and women.

She said that Zeenat Abdullah Channa was a great lady who always raised her voice for the uplift of women and left a brilliant legacy for her children.

Eminent actor Mustafa Qureshi said that he is the lover of Sindh and those parents are luckiest who are being remembered by their children.

Professor Saleem Memon, elder sister of Zeenat Channa Naseer Mirza and other intellectuals also spoke on the occasion.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan

38 minutes ago
 UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, ener ..

UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition

52 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

52 minutes ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

2 hours ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

2 hours ago
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

2 hours ago
 FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

2 hours ago
 UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

3 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

3 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan