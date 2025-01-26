Intellectuals, Educationist Pay Tribute To Zeenat Abdullah Channa
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Renowned writer Noor-ul-Huda Shah has said that honor killing is not Sindh’s culture,the process of reforming society and nation should start from home.
She expressed these views while addressing the commemorative ceremony to mark the 50th death anniversary of Educationist Zeenat Abdullah Channa at Besant Hall Cultural Centre the other day.
She said that this impression should be refuted that girls of Sindh are illiterate and Zeenat Channa had played a pivotal role to empower Sindh’s women as she accelerated her struggle in General Ayoub’s military era and led protest movements to highlight women’s rights.
Educationist Mehtab Akber Rashdi said that no society could run without active participation of both men and women.
She said that Zeenat Abdullah Channa was a great lady who always raised her voice for the uplift of women and left a brilliant legacy for her children.
Eminent actor Mustafa Qureshi said that he is the lover of Sindh and those parents are luckiest who are being remembered by their children.
Professor Saleem Memon, elder sister of Zeenat Channa Naseer Mirza and other intellectuals also spoke on the occasion.
