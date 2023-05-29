Intellectuals express serious concern over hosting G-20 Conference in disputed territory

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Intellectuals of the Institute of Kashmir Studies (IIKS) have expressed their serious concern over the hosting of G-20 Conference in disputed territory(IIOJK) held by India at Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-occupied Kashmir a few days back.

A seminar titled "G-20 Conference & Disputed Status of Jammu and Kashmir" at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) held on Monday under the chair of the acting Vice-Chancellor of UAJK, Altaf Hussain Wan.

Besides, others, Professor Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in Islamabad, Dr. Raja Sajjad Latif, Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission, and Dr. Summaira Shafique, Coordinator of the Institute of Kashmir Studies also participated in the seminar and expressed their views.

The speakers unanimously expressed their severe concern over India's decision to host the G-20 Conference in this contentious region. They highlighted the flagrant violation of international laws and the blatant disregard for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination that such a decision represents.

It served as a reminder of the obstinacy displayed by India and its persistent denial of the Kashmiri people's legitimate aspirations, said the speakers.

The speakers also flayed upon the countries that participated in G-20 Conference in disputed territory and said that it depicts the lack of international involvement in the Kashmir issue and the prevalent double standards exhibited by some members of global institutions.

The speakers of the seminar vehemently observed that the inconsistency and selective approach cast doubts on the prospects for peace not only in the region but also on a global scale.

The seminar unanimously underscored the plight of the Kashmiri people and their yearning for self-determination and sought urgent attention of the international community towards the core issue of Kashmir and action to sort out the lingering issue once and for all for permanent peace in the region.

Amidst these discussions, the speakers urged the Pakistani government to adopt an assertive and effective foreign policy stance regarding the Kashmir issue. They emphasized the dire consequences of India's continued stubbornness, its oppression, and acts of terrorism that have tormented the Kashmiri people for the past 75 years.

The participants called upon the international community for solidarity and collective efforts to address the challenges faced by Kashmiri people, as well as to ensure justice, peace, and the realization of the Kashmiri people's long-awaited aspirations