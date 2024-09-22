Intellectuals For Use Art, Easy Language In Translation
Published September 22, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The constitutional meeting of Sindhi Adabi Sangat Hyderabad was held under the chairmanship of young poet and Kalyan tv director Ghulam Mustafa Solangi other day
Shakir Aziz Settai, Dr Aziz Thebo and Wahid Ghahi recited Ghazal. Dr Azhar Ali Shah presented Sindhi prose translations of English Science Fiction Haikus
Intellectual demanded to use art and easy language in translation and termed Nazeer Malkani's story 'Muklani' as the best reflection of the rural environment and language and suggested to make its climax better and more effective.
Salim Chana's story 'Saah aen Sagh' was termed as a representative story of the current problems of Sindh
The eminent Hakeem of Taj Joyo presented a sketch of the special ratan of Hakeem Muhammad Saleh Kandharo of Sir J.M. Syed
It was said that by remembering the forgotten role of national movements like Hakeem Saleh Kandharo, Taj Joy has not only fulfilled his duty but also added to our knowledge.
Hakeem Muhammad Saleh's public services, his role as a founding member of the Shah Hyder Educational Society and his support with national workers will always be remembered in history.
Eminent writers Syed Zawar Naqvi, Gul Sindhi, Darya Khan Pirzado, Wahid Kandhro, Mola Bux Mohabti Ali Baba Junior., Aziz Thebo, Saleem Chana, Syed Azhar Shah, Nazeer Malkani, Waheed Ghahi, Taj Joyo and Ghulam Mustafa Solangi expressed their views.
In the end, Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, after reading the ghazal without criticism, gave his presidential opinion and said that the meetings of Sindhi Literary Society in Hyderabad are training critical classes.
Poetry stories and personal profiles presented in the meeting were standard writings. Many intellectual achievements and knowledge have been obtained from them.
