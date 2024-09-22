Open Menu

Intellectuals For Use Art, Easy Language In Translation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Intellectuals for use art, easy language in translation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The constitutional meeting of Sindhi Adabi Sangat Hyderabad was held under the chairmanship of young poet and Kalyan tv director Ghulam Mustafa Solangi other day

Shakir Aziz Settai, Dr Aziz Thebo and Wahid Ghahi recited Ghazal. Dr Azhar Ali Shah presented Sindhi prose translations of English Science Fiction Haikus

Intellectual demanded to use art and easy language in translation and termed Nazeer Malkani's story 'Muklani' as the best reflection of the rural environment and language and suggested to make its climax better and more effective.

Salim Chana's story 'Saah aen Sagh' was termed as a representative story of the current problems of Sindh

The eminent Hakeem of Taj Joyo presented a sketch of the special ratan of Hakeem Muhammad Saleh Kandharo of Sir J.M. Syed

It was said that by remembering the forgotten role of national movements like Hakeem Saleh Kandharo, Taj Joy has not only fulfilled his duty but also added to our knowledge.

Hakeem Muhammad Saleh's public services, his role as a founding member of the Shah Hyder Educational Society and his support with national workers will always be remembered in history.

Eminent writers Syed Zawar Naqvi, Gul Sindhi, Darya Khan Pirzado, Wahid Kandhro, Mola Bux Mohabti Ali Baba Junior., Aziz Thebo, Saleem Chana, Syed Azhar Shah, Nazeer Malkani, Waheed Ghahi, Taj Joyo and Ghulam Mustafa Solangi expressed their views.

In the end, Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, after reading the ghazal without criticism, gave his presidential opinion and said that the meetings of Sindhi Literary Society in Hyderabad are training critical classes.

Poetry stories and personal profiles presented in the meeting were standard writings. Many intellectual achievements and knowledge have been obtained from them.

Related Topics

Young Kalyan Hyderabad Reading Darya Khan Azhar Ali TV From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

14 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

23 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

2 days ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan