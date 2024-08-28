Open Menu

Intellectuals, Poets Pay Tribute To Singer Beejal Sindhi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 12:50 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Bajjal Sindhi was the identity of the new Sindh and lit a beacon of love in the young generation through his voice. Some people have played a role in the construction of new Sindh through politics, some through ideological creativity, and some through their tuneful voice.

These views were expressed by the President of Arts Council of Hyderabad and Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Ishaq Samejo in an event organized by the Sindhi language authority to pay tribute to the eminent Singer Baejal Sindhi.

Addressing the event, famous writer Taj Joyo said that Beejall Sindhi, Sarmad Sindhi, and Sadiq Faqir did not make their voice a source of income, that is the reason Sindh always kept them in mind and when Sindh reached its peak of prosperity and development, the morale of Singers like Beejal Sindhi will be so high.

He said that Beejal infused a news soul in national meetings and public fairs and he should have earned a million Ripees with such a melodious voice, but he worked hard and did not give up.

Addressing the event, Hamid Beajal, son of Bajjal Sindhi, said that my father had love for Sindh. He said that Beejak worked in a sugar mill, but he dedicated his art to Sindh.

Bajjal Sindhi used his voice as the trust of his country and did not betray them. Abbas Kosi, Rafiq Esani, and Khalid Imran also spoke on this occasion. While Hamid Beajal, Barkat Faqir, and Faizan Sarwar sang a Sakhirani song and praised Beajal Sindhi

