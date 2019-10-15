UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intellectuals, Writers Calls For Introducing Bhittai's Poetry All Over The World

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:33 PM

Intellectuals, writers calls for introducing Bhittai's poetry all over the world

The literary figures, intellectuals, historians and writers while paying rich tributes to the great poet and Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai had emphasized on devising strategy for introducing all over the world message of love, brotherhood, affection and spirituality propagated in Shah's poetry

BHIT SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The literary figures, intellectuals, historians and writers while paying rich tributes to the great poet and Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai had emphasized on devising strategy for introducing all over the world message of love, brotherhood, affection and spirituality propagated in Shah's poetry.

Professor Dr. Fahmeeda Hussain, Sindh Culture Minister and poet Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Sajada-e- Nasheen of dargah Bhit Shah, Syed Waqar Hussain Shah Latifi, provincial Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi, Zahida Hina, Prof. Dr. Sadia Kamal and others spoke at the Latif Literary conference organized at H.T Sorely Hall by Sindh Culture department on second day of 276th annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai here on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr. Fahmida Hussain said message of peace, love, and brotherhood propagated in the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was not only a solution of present day chaos and disruption but it was also a ray of light in the darkness for whole of the world.

She said it was matter of great concern that young generation had been showing lack of interest in studying and getting knowledge about the poetic work of the great poet of Sindh, adding that youth instead of wasting time on social media should indulge in the study of Shah jo Risalo.

She said a message of unity had been given in the poetry of Shah and we should act upon it by initiating struggle with unity.

Addressing the conference, Syed Waqar Hussain Shah Latifi said Bhittai's dargah is a spiritual school and we should inform the world about his message of peace, brotherhood and affection which is a dire need of the hour.

He said as armed forces were the defenders of country's geographical frontiers likewise shrines of our saints like Qalandar Lal Shahbaz, Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and others were the custodians of ideological frontiers.

The Sindh Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Shah said there were two places in Sindh one is Moen jo Daro and other is shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.Moen jo Daro is our cultural recognition while Bhittai is our ideological leader and imam, he elaborated.

He stressed the need to spread message of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai all over the world as it was a universal message for the welfare of humanity.

Sardar Shah announced that Sindh culture department would translate Shah jo Rislo in Arabic and Persian languages. Eminent writer and poetess Zahida Hina said Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai had visited every nook and corner of Sindh during his time along with his followers and observed what was happening there.She said what Bhitai depicted in his poetry was the outcome of his observation about the realities of Sindh and other adjoining areas.

Amar Fayaz Buriro, Madad Ali Sindhi, Anb Gopang, Dr. Nawaz Ali Shooq , Dr. Khalil Rehman Shaikh and others also present their research papers about different aspects of the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

Later, Jagdeesh Lachhani's book "Toon Datar Aoun Dudd" and a souvenir was launched on the occasion.

The Secretary Culture Parvaiz Ahmed Sehar presented welcome speech.

Related Topics

Sindh World Social Media Young Bari All Unity Foods Limited Arab Love

Recent Stories

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

49 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

49 minutes ago

Maulana's march objective is to halt accountabilit ..

36 seconds ago

Doubts shroud Froome's bid for a fifth Tour de Fra ..

38 seconds ago

Lahore High Court seeks NAB reply on former secret ..

41 seconds ago

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of Hashmat Medic ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.