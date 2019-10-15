The literary figures, intellectuals, historians and writers while paying rich tributes to the great poet and Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai had emphasized on devising strategy for introducing all over the world message of love, brotherhood, affection and spirituality propagated in Shah's poetry

BHIT SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The literary figures, intellectuals, historians and writers while paying rich tributes to the great poet and Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai had emphasized on devising strategy for introducing all over the world message of love , brotherhood, affection and spirituality propagated in Shah's poetry.

Professor Dr. Fahmeeda Hussain, Sindh Culture Minister and poet Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Sajada-e- Nasheen of dargah Bhit Shah, Syed Waqar Hussain Shah Latifi, provincial Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi, Zahida Hina, Prof. Dr. Sadia Kamal and others spoke at the Latif Literary conference organized at H.T Sorely Hall by Sindh Culture department on second day of 276th annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai here on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr. Fahmida Hussain said message of peace, love, and brotherhood propagated in the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was not only a solution of present day chaos and disruption but it was also a ray of light in the darkness for whole of the world.

She said it was matter of great concern that young generation had been showing lack of interest in studying and getting knowledge about the poetic work of the great poet of Sindh, adding that youth instead of wasting time on social media should indulge in the study of Shah jo Risalo.

She said a message of unity had been given in the poetry of Shah and we should act upon it by initiating struggle with unity.

Addressing the conference, Syed Waqar Hussain Shah Latifi said Bhittai's dargah is a spiritual school and we should inform the world about his message of peace, brotherhood and affection which is a dire need of the hour.

He said as armed forces were the defenders of country's geographical frontiers likewise shrines of our saints like Qalandar Lal Shahbaz, Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and others were the custodians of ideological frontiers.

The Sindh Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Shah said there were two places in Sindh one is Moen jo Daro and other is shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.Moen jo Daro is our cultural recognition while Bhittai is our ideological leader and imam, he elaborated.

He stressed the need to spread message of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai all over the world as it was a universal message for the welfare of humanity.

Sardar Shah announced that Sindh culture department would translate Shah jo Rislo in Arabic and Persian languages. Eminent writer and poetess Zahida Hina said Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai had visited every nook and corner of Sindh during his time along with his followers and observed what was happening there.She said what Bhitai depicted in his poetry was the outcome of his observation about the realities of Sindh and other adjoining areas.

Amar Fayaz Buriro, Madad Ali Sindhi, Anb Gopang, Dr. Nawaz Ali Shooq , Dr. Khalil Rehman Shaikh and others also present their research papers about different aspects of the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

Later, Jagdeesh Lachhani's book "Toon Datar Aoun Dudd" and a souvenir was launched on the occasion.

The Secretary Culture Parvaiz Ahmed Sehar presented welcome speech.