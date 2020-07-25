Condolences continue to pour for the death of most senior lawyer of the northern Sindh, Advocate Muhammad Nawaz Soomro who passed away on Friday, July 03

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Condolences continue to pour for the death of most senior lawyer of the northern Sindh, Advocate Muhammad Nawaz Soomro who passed away on Friday, July 03.

Renowned social development activist and intellectual Naseer Memon, poet Professor Dr Adal Soomro, Professor Ayaz Gul, Writer and Journalist Mumtaz Bukhari, Zameer Lashari and Akram Shaikh on Saturday expressed their condolence with station head of the APP, Jamil Soomro, who is elder son of Late Muhammad Nawaz.

They prayed to Allah Almighty for granting eternal peace to the deceased and granting courage to his family to bear the loss.