Intellectuals, writers, Scholars eulogize literary contribution of Dr Ghulam Muhmaad Lakho

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Besant Hall cultural centre (BHCC) in its continued series of literary activities organizes an event in memory of Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho on Wednesday,

Eminent intellectuals, writers and Scholars highlighting the various aspects of Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho termed him a simple but impressive, loyal, honest and a committed person to his soil.

They said that the death of intellectuals was a great loss for us and Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho was also among those historians who always narrated about the problems of Sindh and its people.

The Director Besant Hall Cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh welcomed distinguished Speakers and guests who graced the occasion to shed light on the various aspects of Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho.

Munawar Ali Manjhi while appreciating the gesture of Besant Hall for organizing an event in memory of Dr Lakho said that all books are highly best written by Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho and its selection is also very laudable.

He said that Dr Lakho was one of the pioneers of historians and not less that legendary historians like Ibrahim Joyo, Pir Hassam Din Rashdi and Allam Daud pota.

Manjhi said that style of Dr Lakho was unique and few writers have adopted his creative style and Dr Lakho has also a unique status in references which have a prominent significance in compiling history.

Eminent intellectual Lal Jiskani said that Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho was simple but impressive, honest and committed to his literary work.

He said that Lakho was highly qualified and also had a rural background but urbanization also reflected In his creativity,

Jiskani said that Readers always responded to his creative work as his topics were based on nature and its beauty.

He said that two historian Dr Mubarak Ali and Dr hameeda Khuhro have a also significance in history work and their contribution could not be denied , however Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho created a unique work which would not be ignored .

Maulana Idress deplored that it was a tragedy of our society particularly of Sindh that we usually eulogize people posthumously and Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho was one of them whose literary work did not get fame in his life.

He said that Dr Lakho was the continuity of Pir Hassam Din Rashdi and also adopted his creative style.

Eminet Writer Zafar Junejo recalling presence of Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho in an event organized by Besant Hall in honour of Pir Hassan Din Rashdi said that his void could not be filled as he was a unique historian and completed numerous projects in history works.