Intellectuals, Writers Terms Wali Ram Walbh Silent Servant Of Sindhi Literature

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum and Wali Ram Walbh Literary Society, in collaboration with M.H. Panhwar Institute of Sindh Studies, organized a lecture program on the topic ‘Importance of Translation'.

Eminent writer, translator, and publisher Ajmal Kamal presided over the event, while poet, columnist, and General Secretary of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Haris Khalique delivered a thoughtful lecture on the occasion.

Speakers, while terming Wali Raam Walbh a silent servant of Sindhi literature, demanded carrying out translation work on a permanent basis.

They said that translation work was started in Sindhi before the partition, which was translated in Hindi, Bengali, and English, and this process was also continued after the partition.

On the occasion, Dr. Hameed Soomro lauded the efforts of the Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum and the Wali Raam Walbh Literary Society for organizing a lecture program.

Kamleshwar, son of Wali Ram Walbh, said that this lecture program had been arranged to pay tribute to Wali Raam Walbh, whose literary translation contribution was highly acclaimed by the readers.

He said, "Our family also wanted to complete literary work that could not be accomplished in the life of Wali Raam Walbh, and for this purpose, M.H. Panhwar Institute will cooperate with us in that regard so that people as well as students studying in Sindh department could be familiar with the literary work of Wali Ram Walbh."

